Firearm seized after gunmen attack cops in Bobo Hill

Firearm seized after gunmen attack cops in Bobo HillTuesday, September 07, 2021
|
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Police say they have seized a firearm used by hoodlums in a gun attack against cops on duty in Bobo Hill, Bull Bay in St Andrew on Monday.
According to the police, about 3:50 pm, lawmen were in the area when they saw two men along the roadway, whose actions aroused their suspicions.
On seeing the police, the men reportedly fired shots at the police team who then returned the fire.
The men reportedly ran and escaped leaving behind the weapon - a .45 semi-automatic pistol with a magazine containing five rounds of ammunition.
The police said no member of the police team was injured.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy