Firearm seized after gunmen attack cops in Bobo Hill

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Police say they have seized a firearm used by hoodlums in a gun attack against cops on duty in Bobo Hill, Bull Bay in St Andrew on Monday.

According to the police, about 3:50 pm, lawmen were in the area when they saw two men along the roadway, whose actions aroused their suspicions.

On seeing the police, the men reportedly fired shots at the police team who then returned the fire.

The men reportedly ran and escaped leaving behind the weapon - a .45 semi-automatic pistol with a magazine containing five rounds of ammunition.

The police said no member of the police team was injured.