Firearm seized after police chase in Mandeville; three gunmen escape, fourth man arrested

MANCHESTER, Jamaica – Three gunmen managed to elude the police following a chase in Mandeville which also resulted in a firearm being seized, Wednesday afternoon.



Head of the Manchester police Superintendent Lloyd Darby told OBSERVER ONLINE that the men were aboard a white motorcar travelling near the New Green roundabout in a manner that aroused suspicion when they saw the police.



Darby said a patrol team saw the vehicle at the roundabout sometime after 3:00 pm.



“The police turned around in the road and [chased] the car,” said Darby.



The men eluded the patrol team in traffic before being later spotted by a second patrol team in the town of Mandeville on Caledonia Road in the vicinity of Elethe Mall.



“Another unit saw the vehicle and turned around. The vehicle sped away… The men jumped out and left the vehicle and eluded the police,” said Darby.



Following a search of the vehicle, a firearm was found.



An eyewitness told OBSERVER ONLINE that he saw men carrying what appeared to be firearms when they alighted from the vehicle.



A fourth man was arrested as the police believe he deliberately blocked their interception of the vehicle.



“There was a second vehicle that the police believe prevented them from intercepting the first vehicle, so we have that man for questioning,” said Darby.



Kasey Williams