Firearm seized in Kingston Western, two people arrested

Firearm seized in Kingston Western, two people arrestedFriday, February 18, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Two people have been arrested in connection with the recovery of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition in the Zimbabwe area of Trench Town, Kingston on Thursday, February 17.
According to a release from the Constabulary Communications Unit, the weapon, a 9mm Ruger pistol along with a magazine of eleven 9mm rounds, was seized during a joint police/ military operation conducted by the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force.
