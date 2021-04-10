Firearm seized in Spanish Town, man in custody

Firearm seized in Spanish Town, man in custodySaturday, April 10, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A 9mm Sig Sauer pistol with a magazine containing fourteen 9mm rounds was seized by the St Catherine North Police during a joint police/military operation at Ellerslie Pen, Spanish Town in the parish yesterday, Friday, April 9.
Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that lawmen were in the area about 10:00 pm, when a premises that was occupied by the man was searched.
The man was accosted, searched and the firearm was found in his possession. He was subsequently arrested; however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations, the police said.
