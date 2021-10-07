Firearms and ammunition seized in Kingston West

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Kingston West Police say they have seized two firearms and several rounds of ammunition in two separate incidents within the division on Wednesday.

It is reported that an operation was carried out at about 11:00 pm in Drecketts Place, Tivoli Gardens, where a man was seen acting in a manner that aroused the officers’ suspicion.

He was accosted, searched and one 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing twelve 9mm cartridges was taken from his waistband.

He was taken into custody.

During the second incident later that day, one 9mm Beretta pistol fitted with a magazine containing five 9mm cartridges was taken from a man at the intersection of Eight Street and Thompson in the division.

The Denham Town Police also reported that about 5:45 pm, lawmen were on patrol in the area when a man was seen running upon their approach. He was accosted, searched and the firearm was taken from his waistband. He was taken into custody to be charged.