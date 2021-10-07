Firearms and ammunition seized in Kingston West

Firearms and ammunition seized in Kingston WestThursday, October 07, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Kingston West Police say they have seized two firearms and several rounds of ammunition in two separate incidents within the division on Wednesday.
It is reported that an operation was carried out at about 11:00 pm in Drecketts Place, Tivoli Gardens, where a man was seen acting in a manner that aroused the officers’ suspicion.
He was accosted, searched and one 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing twelve 9mm cartridges was taken from his waistband.
He was taken into custody.
During the second incident later that day, one 9mm Beretta pistol fitted with a magazine containing five 9mm cartridges was taken from a man at the intersection of Eight Street and Thompson in the division.
The Denham Town Police also reported that about 5:45 pm, lawmen were on patrol in the area when a man was seen running upon their approach. He was accosted, searched and the firearm was taken from his waistband. He was taken into custody to be charged.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy