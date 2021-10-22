First-class honours UTech graduate seeks help to attend law school

First-class honours UTech graduate seeks help to attend law schoolFriday, October 22, 2021
|
Wheatle started the GoFundMe campaign in September with a goal of raising US$10,000. She raised US$3000 of that amount and was able to enroll in law school. But as this semester draws to a close, she is still trying to figure out how she'll cover the tuition for the rest of the year.
“I used everything from the GoFundMe to pay a part of the tuition, I was able to get the rest through donations, assistance from friends,” said Wheatle who in addition to being a full-time student, also works full-time to help cover her expenses. Still her efforts have not been enough.
Now, as she tries to clear this next level on her journey, she's hoping that someone helps her by donating to her GoFundMe campaign.
"I'm hoping to get some more donations going into the next year to lift the burden off myself,” she said. "I'm always saying to everybody, no donation is too small. I relied on the saying that 'one-one cocoa full basket', meaning if everybody comes together and give a little, it ends up being a lot."
“Take a chance on someone who has proven time and time again that they are willing to work, they're willing to make sacrifices, big and small, to achieve a goal that has long been a dream, and is so close to being a reality, but if I could just have that extra push,” she added.
