First-term MP, Wilson, tackling longstanding water problem in Westmoreland Western

KINGSTON, Jamaica— First-term Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Western, Morland Wilson, has vowed to tackle the longstanding water problem in sections of his constituency.

According to Wilson, even with the natural gift of the Roaring River, there are over 18 communities in the constituency that are without regular potable water. These range from Moreland Hill to Orange Hill, from New Hope to Old Hope, from Bath Mountain to Jerusalem Mountain, from Brighton to Broughton, sections of Blackness, “and the list goes on”.

“The challenge is that 80 per cent of the constituency's water supply comes from the Bulstrode treatment plant which was built to supply 3,000 residents but now is serving some 30,000. Water supplied by the plant is inconsistent at best,” Wilson stated.

He made the comments during his first contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives last Wednesday. He told his colleagues that one of his first tasks on being elected MP in September 2020 was to tackle the longstanding water problem. He informed the House that a solution has now been identified for the generational problem with work to be undertaken on the Negril Water Improvement Project. This will see water being routed from the Roaring River to Negril.

“There is more good news (as) the Orange Hill Water system is in its final stages of testing and will be on line very soon, serving communities in Revival, Hopewell, and Brighton,” said Wilson.

He also pointed to a “small community called Blackness, my hometown, (where) there were sections without water for 30 years. Today, I am reporting that as of July 2021, the laying of pipes has commenced and the National Water Commission is now calling on residents to sign up to get their meters,” said Wilson.