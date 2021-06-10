First COVID jab administered to only 8% of targeted population — Tufton

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Only eight per cent of Jamaica's targeted population has received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 13 weeks after the Government started its vaccination drive.

Speaking a short while ago at the weekly COVID-19 press conference, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, said as of Wednesday, 161,850 Jamaicans have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The minister said the targeted population represent about two-thirds of Jamaica or 1.92 million Jamaicans.

Of the more than 161,000 first doses administered so far, approximately 53 per cent were in the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA), which includes Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, St Thomas. The western regional, which includes Westmoreland, St James, Trelawny and Hanover, accounted for 18 per cent of the vaccinations, while the southern region; St Elizabeth, Manchester and Clarendon accounted for another 18 per cent. The North Eastern Region, which is St Ann, Portland and St Mary, accounted for 11 per cent of the vaccinations to date.

Tufton also emphasised that a single dose of the vaccine will not ensure immunity from the virus and urged those who have already received their first doses to follow through with the second.

The minister said that he is aware that there are concerns among some first dose recipients, who have not yet received a call to schedule their second dose appointment.

He said the ministry is working to contact every person before the time span for the second dose passes, however, he encouraged people to return to the centre where they received the first dose to enquire about next steps.

Those who were vaccinated during the ministry's vaccination blitz at a central location, like the National Arena, the minister said should visit their nearest health centre for information.