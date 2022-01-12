First Jamaican appointed Bahia Principe country manager

Spanish hotel Bahia Principe has appointed a Jamaican as country manager for the first time in its 15 years of existence on the island.

Brian Sang assumed duties as the new country head on January 3.

Bahia Principe's director of internal organisation and corporate social responsibility, Fabian Brown, told the Jamaica Observer that its members are pleased to welcome Sang at a time when the company is celebrating its 15th anniversary. Despite COVID-19 changing the dynamics of how resorts operate, Brown is optimistic that the Jamaican-born boss will add significant value to their brand locally.

“We are very excited and I speak collectively for myself and the entire team, management and line staff. Upon his welcome last Thursday, he exclaimed how happy and delighted he is to be back home. We are very excited to have him on board and they are all looking forward to the furtherance of the product development in Jamaica,” Brown said, adding “A number of our staff have had the opportunity to work with him in earlier years at other properties. In so many ways, he is not a total stranger to members of the team.”

Brown described Sang as a qualified, experienced individual with a professional capacity that can take the brand to the next level. He insisted that Sang was chosen on his professional competence and not just because he is a Jamaican.

“The brand success in getting to a point where a Jamaican is at the helm is really about the appointment of a senior professional who has the competence and experience to take us to the next level,” he said.

Sang has accumulated a wealth of experience in the industry, having worked in Jamaica, Barbados, Antigua and most recently, St Lucia. He served in senior capacities in management at Renaissance Jamaica Grande, Sandals Properties, Hedonism and the Blue Diamond resort, the operators of Royalton Resorts.

Sang has responsibility for two resorts – the Luxury Bahia Principe Runaway Bay, an adult only resort; and the Bahia Principe Grand, a family brand in Jamaica. Together, both resorts have a room count of 1,375.

“Brian's responsibility at the helm is very strategic and he will be providing the leadership going forward as it relates to our strategic positioning and growth and advancement in Jamaica,” Brown said.

“Brian's experience within the English speaking Caribbean, will certainly add significant value to the efforts of the brand in Jamaica as we seek to navigate these very uncharted waters and treat with the situation as best as possible,” he said in reference to the difficult business period brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.