First confirmed case of Omicron variant sub-lineage detected in Trinidad and Tobago

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – The Trinidad and Tobago-based Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) says it has detected the first case of the Omicron sub-lineage BA 2 in the twin-island republic.

”The person had no history of recent travel and no known contact with recent travellers. The case is still under epidemiological investigation. As a result of the positive COVID-19 result, the patient was isolated and will remain in isolation until the discharge criteria for persons with COVID-19 variants of concern are met.”

The regional health body also said that contacts of the person who tested positive are also in quarantine.

In a statement on Saturday – CARPHA said BA 2 is one type of the Omicron variant of concern in circulation in the world and that it is not considered to be a new variant. CARPHA also stated that the presence of the omicron sub-lineage was confirmed via gene sequencing at the laboratory.

”The Ministry of Health reminds the population of the importance of being vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as soon as possible. Additionally, members of the public are reminded to follow all of the recommended personal health-protective measures, even if they are fully vaccinated,” CARPHA noted.