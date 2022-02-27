First confirmed case of Omicron variant sub-lineage detected in Trinidad and Tobago

First confirmed case of Omicron variant sub-lineage detected in Trinidad and TobagoSunday, February 27, 2022
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – The Trinidad and Tobago-based Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) says it has detected the first case of the Omicron sub-lineage BA 2 in the twin-island republic.
”The person had no history of recent travel and no known contact with recent travellers. The case is still under epidemiological investigation. As a result of the positive COVID-19 result, the patient was isolated and will remain in isolation until the discharge criteria for persons with COVID-19 variants of concern are met.”
The regional health body also said that contacts of the person who tested positive are also in quarantine.
In a statement on Saturday – CARPHA said BA 2 is one type of the Omicron variant of concern in circulation in the world and that it is not considered to be a new variant. CARPHA also stated that the presence of the omicron sub-lineage was confirmed via gene sequencing at the laboratory.
”The Ministry of Health reminds the population of the importance of being vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as soon as possible. Additionally, members of the public are reminded to follow all of the recommended personal health-protective measures, even if they are fully vaccinated,” CARPHA noted.
