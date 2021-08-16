57th annual JTA conference underway in Trelawny

CORAL SPRING, Trelawny - The 57th staging of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) annual conference got underway at the Ocean Coral Spring Resort in Trelawny on Monday morning.

The event, held under the theme, "Bridging the Digital and Social Divide: Transforming Education for Economic Growth and Sustainable Development", is being held under strict COVID-19 protocols.

Outgoing JTA President Jasford Gabriel gave kudos to the educators who braved the third wave of the COVID pandemic to attend the three-day conference which climaxes on Wednesday afternoon.

"The fact that we can gather in the midst of the third wave of this pandemic, obviously under entirely different circumstances and very strict conditions, is a testimony to the courage and tenacity of the Jamaica Teachers' Association," Gabriel said during his welcome remarks in the morning's first session.

"It took a lot of commitment, work, courage to pull this off. And colleagues, I want to say thank you so much for braving it to be here and I know we will practice all the necessary protocols to make sure this 57th annual conference is a meaningful and memorable one.

"Its fair to say that it is by His mercies that we are not consumed and we don't take life for granted. The fact that we are here today, the fact that we can participate in this 57th annual conference, it means that there is purpose to our lives; it means that God still has a plan for us to intervene and to make life better for those with who we come into contact with."

Gabriel will hand over the baton of leadership of the teachers' union to Winston Smith, principal of Golden Spring Primary School in St Andrew, during the investiture ceremony Monday evening.

Horace Hines