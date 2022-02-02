First leg of West Indies' India tour to be played without fans

AHMEDABAD, India (CMC) — West Indies will play their three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against India without spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

However, fans will be allowed at the T20 International (T20I) series which will follow.

In an announcement on Twitter on Tuesday, the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) said: “We are all set to host West Indies Tour of India ODI Series 2022….. Considering the current situation, all the matches will be played behind closed doors.”

The ODI series, the first leg of West Indies' tour of India, will be played on February 6, 9 and 11 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The first game will be India's 1000th ODI match, making the hosts the first cricket team in the world to reach that milestone.

Following the ODI series, the Kieron Pollard-led West Indies will play a three-match T20I series in Kolkata at Eden Gardens, beginning February 16.

Spectator attendance of 75 per cent of the capacity of the venue will be allowed, in keeping with a West Bengal government notification issued on Monday, which means up to around 50,000 fans can be at the stadium for the ODI matches.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) last hosted a T20I match against New Zealand in November last year in a bio-secure environment, with 70 per cent attendance.

“This time, too, CAB is confident that it will be able to successfully host the three T20Is against the West Indies in a similar manner,” said CAB president Avishek Dalmiya.

West Indies were originally slated to play three ODIs in Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Kolkata and three T20Is in Cuttack, Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram.

However, because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) opted to host the white ball series in just two venues.