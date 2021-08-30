First man to accuse R Kelly of sex abuse testifies

NEW YORK, United States (AFP) — R Kelly asked a teenage boy what he "was willing to do for music" before sexually abusing him, according to the first male to speak out against the singer accused of sex crimes.

Louis, using a pseudonym, told the Brooklyn federal courtroom he was 17 when Kelly slipped him his phone number while the teenager was working the night shift at a McDonald's drivethru in suburban Chicago, near the R&B artist's home.

After he and his parents attended a party at Kelly's home, the singer told him "maybe it would be best sometime if I came to the party by myself," Louis told the court.

At one point, Louis said, he met Kelly at the star's home and they proceeded to the detached garage, which had a boxing ring and a gym.

"He asked me what I was willing to do for music," the witness said, describing the singer asking if he had "fantasies" before performing oral sex on him.

Louis, who met Kelly in 2006, said the singer told him to "keep it between me and him" saying "we family now, we brothers."

He said Kelly requested Louis call him "Daddy" -- as multiple women have said the singer demanded -- and would routinely film their sexual encounters.

He also described an episode of nonconsensual sex involving Louis and another person, saying Kelly "snapped his fingers" before "a young lady came out from under the (boxing) ring."

"She crawled over to him" before performing oral sex on both Kelly and Louis, the court heard.

"It was uncomfortable," Louis said, describing another instance when he passed out from drinking at a party and woke up alone with the defendant, unsure whether they'd had a sexual encounter.

Louis is not among the alleged victims identified in the indictment against Kelly, which charges him with racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery and forced labour between 1994 and 2018.

His testimony came during the third week of the long-anticipated trial as part of a slate of witnesses providing additional evidence beyond that from the girls and women listed in the indictment.

Prosecutors have been presenting searing testimony from accusers to paint a picture of more than two decades of physical, sexual and emotional abuse by Kelly.

The 54-year-old denies all charges and faces between 10 years and life in prison if convicted on all counts.

The trial is expected to last at least a month.