First man to accuse R Kelly of sex abuse testifies

First man to accuse R Kelly of sex abuse testifiesMonday, August 30, 2021
|
NEW YORK, United States (AFP) — R Kelly asked a teenage boy what he "was willing to do for music" before sexually abusing him, according to the first male to speak out against the singer accused of sex crimes.
Louis, using a pseudonym, told the Brooklyn federal courtroom he was 17 when Kelly slipped him his phone number while the teenager was working the night shift at a McDonald's drivethru in suburban Chicago, near the R&B artist's home.
After he and his parents attended a party at Kelly's home, the singer told him "maybe it would be best sometime if I came to the party by myself," Louis told the court.
At one point, Louis said, he met Kelly at the star's home and they proceeded to the detached garage, which had a boxing ring and a gym.
"He asked me what I was willing to do for music," the witness said, describing the singer asking if he had "fantasies" before performing oral sex on him.
Louis, who met Kelly in 2006, said the singer told him to "keep it between me and him" saying "we family now, we brothers."
He said Kelly requested Louis call him "Daddy" -- as multiple women have said the singer demanded -- and would routinely film their sexual encounters.
He also described an episode of nonconsensual sex involving Louis and another person, saying Kelly "snapped his fingers" before "a young lady came out from under the (boxing) ring."
"She crawled over to him" before performing oral sex on both Kelly and Louis, the court heard.
"It was uncomfortable," Louis said, describing another instance when he passed out from drinking at a party and woke up alone with the defendant, unsure whether they'd had a sexual encounter.
Louis is not among the alleged victims identified in the indictment against Kelly, which charges him with racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery and forced labour between 1994 and 2018.
His testimony came during the third week of the long-anticipated trial as part of a slate of witnesses providing additional evidence beyond that from the girls and women listed in the indictment.
Prosecutors have been presenting searing testimony from accusers to paint a picture of more than two decades of physical, sexual and emotional abuse by Kelly.
The 54-year-old denies all charges and faces between 10 years and life in prison if convicted on all counts.
The trial is expected to last at least a month.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy