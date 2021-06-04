Fisher-Price recalls baby soothers after 4 infant deaths

Fisher-Price recalls baby soothers after 4 infant deathsFriday, June 04, 2021
|
EL SEGUNDO, California (AP) — Fisher-Price says it is recalling a model of its baby soothers after the deaths of four infants who were placed on their backs unrestrained in the devices and later found on their stomachs.
In a joint statement with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Fisher-Price said Friday it is recalling its 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers, which are designed to mimic the motion of a baby being rocked in someone's arms.
The fatalities between April 2019 and February 2020 were a four-month-old from Missouri, a two-month-old from Nevada, a two-month-old from Michigan and an 11-week-old from Colorado, according to the statement.
Fisher-Price, a division of El Segundo, California-based Mattel Incorporation, is also recalling a similar product, the 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Glider, although there were no reported deaths connected to it.
"Inclined products, such as gliders, soothers, rockers and swings are not safe for infant sleep, due to the risk of suffocation,” CPSC Acting Chairman Robert Adler said.
Fisher-Price General Manager Chuck Scothon, said the company is committed to educating parents and caregivers on the safe use of its products, “including the importance of following all warnings and instructions”.
About 120,000 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers and 55,000 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Gliders were sold from January 2014 through December 2020 for about US$108. The 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Gliders were sold from November 2018 through May 2021 for about US$125.
There were also 25,000 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers and 27,000 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Gliders distributed in Canada.
