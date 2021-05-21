Fisheries Authority urges compliance with lobster close season

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Fisheries Authority (NFA) is reminding the public that it is illegal for anyone to have any species of spiny lobster in their possession during April 22 and June 30 without special permission.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, this warning follows today's seizure by the marine police of 668 pounds of lobsters aboard a vessel in the Pedro Banks area and 400 pounds two weeks earlier in the same area.

Chief Executive Officer of the NFA, Dr Gavin Bellamy, urged fishers to observe the annual lobster close season, which runs from April 1 and June 30, as it is important for its sustainability.

"The public is being encouraged to observe the lobster close season as this is important for the sustainability of our lobster resources and the fishing industry," Dr Bellamy said.

The ministry said individuals found with spiny lobsters in their possession are liable for prosecution in the court of law and can be fined up to $3 million or two years of imprisonment.