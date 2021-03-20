Fisherman accused of wounding lover with stone, machete

CLARENDON, Jamaica — A fisherman has been arrested and charged after he allegedly used a stone and a machete to inflict several wounds on a woman, he had a relationship with, in his community on Tuesday, March 16.

Accused is 35-year-old Randy McKenzie, otherwise called 'Freddy', of Portland Cottage district in Clarendon. He has been charged with wounding with intent.

Police reports are that about 10:30 am, McKenzie and the woman got into an argument during which he used a stone to hit the woman before using a machete to chop her to the face and neck.

McKenzie was arrested and subsequently charged on Friday.