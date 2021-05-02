Fisherman dies after shark attack in Westmoreland

Fisherman dies after shark attack in WestmorelandSunday, May 02, 2021
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A fisherman died yesterday from injuries sustained in a shark attack in Westmoreland.
He has been identified as 54-year-old Donovan Heywood of Savanna-la-Mar in the parish.
The police said Heywood was attacked about 12:30 pm while fishing in an area called Solomon's Point located in Little London, also in the parish.
Cellphone footage obtained by OBSERVER ONLINE show that Heywood's left arm was ripped off during the attack.
He was assisted by other fishermen to hospital, where he died.
