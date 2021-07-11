Fitzgerald taking the bitter with the sweet after heartbreaking loss to Portmore

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Calvert Fitzgerald was hoping for a belated birthday present from his team as they took on the defending premier league champions Portmore United on Saturday.

The two teams met just a day after the veteran coach celebrated his birthday and it looked as though they would come away with at least a point from the encounter, only to be cut down by a Damono Solomon goal in the final minute of added time at the end of the game.

Fitzgerald said it was a lapse in concentration that cost his team their first point against Portmore United in their fourth attempt.

“I think it was a lapse in concentration, because we kept them out of our goal for 95 minutes.”

He highlighted the big chance in the second half where his team had a real chance to take control of the game.

“We created some chances. We even created a one-on-one situation which we didn't capitalize on.”

He admitted that it was a difficult result to take even, if it was a part of the game.

“It's really a heartbreaker, but it's a part of the game. Sometimes things will turn in our favour in other games like that, so you just have to take the bitter with the sweet.

“We have to see the mistakes we make, come back and see how you can correct it,” he reasoned.

The Molynes United coach thought they had done enough to get something out of the game and maybe even win it.

“I thought we had a very good chance of winning the game in the second half and it showed up in the amount of opportunities we created, but apparently now we have issues with getting the ball in the back of the net, so we still have to do some more work on that.”

After 180 minutes of football this season, Molynes United are yet to score a goal and that will be the area of focus when they return to the training ground on Monday.

“We definitely have to work on the finishing in training, because it has let us down in two consecutive games.”

Molynes United have a single point from two matches after they rested on match week two.