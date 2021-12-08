Five, including minor, charged with illegal possession of firearm, ammunition

The Hunt's Bay Criminal Investigations Branch has charged five persons, including a minor, in connection with the seizure of a 9mm Pistol and eleven rounds of ammunition on Joseph Road, Kingston 13 on Wednesday, November 3.

Charged are:

Jervaine Roberts, 25-year-old of St Joseph Road, Kingston 13

Sylvester Mclean, 27-year-old of Crescent Road, Kingston 13

Nicholas Williams, a 26-year-old chef of St Joseph Road, Kingston 13

Phillip Haughton, 29-year-old Labourer of Crescent Road, Kingston 13

Reports are that a police team were on patrol in the community on November 3 when they heard a noise coming from the property. The area was searched and a black plastic bag containing a silver firearm with a magazine containing eleven 9mm cartridges were found.

The original make and model of the weapon are not known.

All the occupants were subsequently taken into custody for questioning. They were charged on Saturday, November 4.

Their court dates are not yet finalised.