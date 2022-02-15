Five Jamaican students return to island from Ukraine - Johnson-Smith

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says five Jamaican students studying in the Ukraine have returned to Jamaica amid fears of the eastern European country being invaded by neighbours Russia.

It comes after portfolio minister Senator Kamina Johnson Smith issued an advisory last week for students in the country to “make arrangements to travel quickly” if circumstances change.

In several tweets on Tuesday, Johnson-Smith revealed that since that update, outside of the five students that have left Ukraine, seven others have requested the ministry's assistance to leave, three of whom have since re-considered.

Johnson-Smith also shared that two of the universities housing the majority of the Jamaican students have since expressed that, in light of the geopolitical tensions, they will offer online classes until April 1. The third university, she revealed, is still hosting face-to-face classes but is open to considering “adjustments.”

The minister concluded her update on Tuesday by revealing hopes for a “de-escalation” of the Ukraine/Russia situation.

“We note there have been some signals of de-escalation, and continue to hope for diplomatic solutions,” she shared. “The situation is however dynamic so we will continue to monitor and share info, provide help & encourage our #JAstudents to stay in touch & continually assess their individual circumstances."