Five St Catherine wanted men still on cop's radar

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Five men listed as wanted by the St Catherine North police a week ago, are still at large.

The men, who are wanted in connection with serious crimes committed in the parish, were told to turn themselves in at the Spanish Town Police Station immediately.



But the head of the division, Senior Superintendent Howard Chambers, told OBSERVER ONLINE that none of the men turned up.



SSP Chambers said a lawyer representing one of the men called to say he would bring him in but since then nothing else has been heard. He said police investigations have also indicated that another is off the island.



Police identified the wanted men as:



Kevin Fletcher, otherwise called 'Tippy', of Victoria district, Linstead, wanted for shooting with intent.



Shamar O'Connor, otherwise called 'Zum', who frequents Ocho Rios in St Ann and Portmore, St Catherine, wanted for wounding with intent.



Andy Parkinson, who frequents McCooks Pen in Spanish Town, and is wanted for shooting with intent.



Alvin Messam, otherwise called 'Kevin', who frequents Tawes Pen, Ellerslie Pen, and Williams Lane in St Catherine, and Junior Brown, who frequents sections of Manchester.

The police are asking anyone with information on the men's whereabouts to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, Crime Stop at 311, or the nearest police station.