Five arrested, motor vehicles seized in pre-dawn lottery scamming operation

Five arrested, motor vehicles seized in pre-dawn lottery scamming operationWednesday, March 23, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Five people, including two women, were arrested and three motor vehicles seized in Village Green, St Ann following a pre-dawn operation in connection with lottery scamming.
Reports from the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch (CTOC) are that between the hours of 5:00 am and 10:30 am, members of CTOC and the Lottery Scamming Task Force conducted an operation at a house in the community with the execution of a search warrant.
The police said several lottery scamming paraphernalia were seized along with the motor vehicles –which are suspected to be the proceeds of crime.
The names of those arrested are being withheld pending further investigation.
More details soon.
