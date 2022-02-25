Five boys remanded in killing of St Elizabeth man

Five boys remanded in killing of St Elizabeth manFriday, February 25, 2022
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica - The five St Elizabeth boys implicated in the killing of a 62-year-old man were remanded when they appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Thursday.
The parents of the boys, whose ages range from 10 to 17, were also in court.
The suspects were initially taken into police custody following the killing of Delroy Waters at his home earlier this week.
OBSERVER ONLINE understands that the boys have not yet been charged with murder.
The boys are to reappear in court on March 1.
