Five escape serious injury in Manchester crash

Five escape serious injury in Manchester crashSaturday, August 28, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — At least five people narrowly escaped serious injury following a two-vehicle collision on the Winston Jones Highway on the outskirts of Mandeville this morning.
One of the vehicles landed in a precipice as a result of the collision. The other car, a Toyota Crown, had major damage.
Elizabeth Fairclough was travelling in the car that went off-road. She told OBSERVER ONLINE that the crash happened about 6:30 am. She and her husband, were aboard a VW motorcar when the crash occurred.
“I can't remember what happened, but I know the car I was driving in with my husband went over into a deep embankment and I came out without a scratch,” she said.
“This was all God, because for me to walk out of that accident, I should not be here standing [and] talking to this reporter. I should have been down there, in the hospital or dead,” she added.
She didn't mask her emotion as she continued to give thanks that her life was spared.
“I want to tell the people of Jamaica that God is a miracle working God that is still [doing] supernatural favour that I can come out without a scratch and standing on my feet,” she said.
Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy