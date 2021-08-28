Five escape serious injury in Manchester crash

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — At least five people narrowly escaped serious injury following a two-vehicle collision on the Winston Jones Highway on the outskirts of Mandeville this morning.

One of the vehicles landed in a precipice as a result of the collision. The other car, a Toyota Crown, had major damage.

Elizabeth Fairclough was travelling in the car that went off-road. She told OBSERVER ONLINE that the crash happened about 6:30 am. She and her husband, were aboard a VW motorcar when the crash occurred.

“I can't remember what happened, but I know the car I was driving in with my husband went over into a deep embankment and I came out without a scratch,” she said.

“This was all God, because for me to walk out of that accident, I should not be here standing [and] talking to this reporter. I should have been down there, in the hospital or dead,” she added.

She didn't mask her emotion as she continued to give thanks that her life was spared.

“I want to tell the people of Jamaica that God is a miracle working God that is still [doing] supernatural favour that I can come out without a scratch and standing on my feet,” she said.

Kasey Williams