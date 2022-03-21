Endometriosis affects an estimated 176 million women worldwide regardless of their ethnic and social background. Many remain undiagnosed and are therefore not treated.

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus (the endometrial stroma and glands, which should only be located inside the uterus) is found elsewhere in the body.

It is estimated that 10% of all women during their reproductive years (from the onset of menstruation to menopause) are affected by endometriosis.

This means there are 176 million women throughout the world, who have to deal with the symptoms of endometriosis during the prime years of their lives.

Here are five facts on Endometriosis

1. The cause of Endometriosis is unknown and there is no definite cure.

2. While it cannot be cured - Endometriosis can be managed and in many patients quite effectively. Symptoms can be kept under control in many ways - hormone treatments, surgery, diet etc

3. Studies say Endometriosis affects 10% of women but the figure can be more than that (not less)

4. The prevalence of Endometriosis in women with infertility can be as high as 30–50%

5. Can Endometriosis cause death? - Fortunately, it's quite rare. Depending on where it is - for example, if found in the brain, lungs, intestines etc