Five high-end vehicles stolen from car mart in one night; man charged

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man accused of stealing five high-end motor vehicles from a popular car dealership in New Kingston in one night was charged by police on Monday.

Richard Michael Sudlow, aka Richard Simpson, was charged after three BMWs, a Mercedes Benz and a Range Rover, were stolen from the dealership which sells used and new motor vehicles.



Sudlow is charged with office breaking and larceny; five counts of larceny of motor vehicles, conspiracy, receiving stolen property and making a false declaration.



The vehicles were reportedly stolen on March 16, 2022. Details of the robbery were not immediately available, but OBSERVER ONLINE understands that someone gained access to the office at the dealership, and pressed keys that were found. Whichever vehicle responded was driven off the property.



Company representatives discovered the robbery the following day, and reported the matter to the police.



Sudlow was recently held driving the Range Rover in St Elizabeth. He was detained and following further investigations was charged in connection with the robbery.