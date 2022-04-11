Five high-end vehicles stolen from car mart in one night; man charged

Five high-end vehicles stolen from car mart in one night; man chargedMonday, April 11, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man accused of stealing five high-end motor vehicles from a popular car dealership in New Kingston in one night was charged by police on Monday.
Richard Michael Sudlow, aka Richard Simpson, was charged after three BMWs, a Mercedes Benz and a Range Rover, were stolen from the dealership which sells used and new motor vehicles.
Sudlow is charged with office breaking and larceny; five counts of larceny of motor vehicles, conspiracy, receiving stolen property and making a false declaration.
The vehicles were reportedly stolen on March 16, 2022. Details of the robbery were not immediately available, but OBSERVER ONLINE understands that someone gained access to the office at the dealership, and pressed keys that were found. Whichever vehicle responded was driven off the property.
Company representatives discovered the robbery the following day, and reported the matter to the police.
Sudlow was recently held driving the Range Rover in St Elizabeth. He was detained and following further investigations was charged in connection with the robbery.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy