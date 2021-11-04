Five in custody after dropped bag reveals gun

Five in custody after dropped bag reveals gunThursday, November 04, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have arrested five men after one of them reportedly dropped a bag with a gun when he saw officers conducting an operation on St Joseph’s Road in Kingston yesterday.
The identities of the men are being withheld pending further investigation.
According to official reports, at about 4:30 pm, lawmen were in the area when they saw the five men sitting on a wall.
On seeing the police, one of the men reportedly dropped a bag.
They were then accosted and the bag was retrieved.
The police said an illegal firearm — a 9mm pistol — and 11 rounds of ammunition were seen inside of the bag.
