Five injured in Clarendon crash

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Three people were rushed to hospital and several others are nursing minor injuries following a traffic mishap along the Hayes main road in Clarendon on Sunday morning.

The incident, which happened about 10:15 am, involved a Toyota Hiace minibus and a Honda Fit motor car.

According to eyewitness Shay Brown, the bus, which was heading toward May Pen from Lionel Town, indicated for a right turn when the Honda Fit, which was heading in the same direction, slammed into it.

“The bus put on the indicator to go over the church and the vehicle is coming from nowhere and lick him [the bus] and him [the bus] lick di light post and it buss up fi him van and the vehicle dem tun over,” she recounted.

The bus driver suffered wounds to his mouth, she said.

“Him clothes tear up and blood up. In the Honda, a girl start bawl out, 'woii mi baby inna it, mi baby, mi baby, mi baby, mi family inna di car, mi have somebody sick inna di car!' So it look like a somebody dem a carry go hospital when dem lick di bus. So somebody assist her and take out the baby and give somebody fi hold and she come out through the window,” Brown added

She noted that another woman was also pinned down inside the Honda.

“Dem did waa take out the lady but the police say,' Don't take her out because unno no know how to hold her and if unno hold the lady bad she can die'. Same time the lady start bawl, 'mi want water, mi want water!' But people on the scene say, don't give her no water because sometime when you give them water they die,” explained the eyewitness.

Firefighters later arrived and the woman was cut from the vehicle then transported to the Lionel Town Hospital.

“Shortly after that mi see the ambulance a come up and then another one. It was a serious accident. Nobody nuh dead so far but about three persons rush to the hospital first, then the girl with the baby. Then people advise the driver of the Honda to go to the hospital and then him go,” she said.

The status of those hospitalised is still not known as the police are still investigating.

Sunday morning's accident occurred mere metres away from where two motorcyclists died in a collision three days before.