Five lawyers elevated to QC; called to the Inner Bar on Friday

Five lawyers elevated to QC; called to the Inner Bar on FridayWednesday, July 14, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Five distinguished Jamaican attorneys will on Friday, July 16 be elevated to the rank of Queen's Counsel (QC).
They are Marlene Aldred, André Earle, Althea Jarrett, Carlene Larmond and Tana'ania Small Davis.
The five will be called to the Inner Bar during a ceremony that will be presided over by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, at courtroom # 1 at the Supreme Court Public Building at East Street in downtown Kingston.
The ceremony is scheduled to get underway at 9:30am.
The calling to the Inner Bar Ceremony is a time-honoured tradition for members of the legal fraternity who have distinguished themselves in the field and in service to their country.
Individuals are appointed Queen's Counsel in Jamaica following recommendations from the Queen's Counsel Committee and at the Governor General's assent.
