Five listed as persons of interest in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica — The May Pen police have listed the following individuals as persons of interest and are asking them to turn themselves in by midday.

-Comfort district

• Romaine Murray, otherwise called 'John Tom.'

-York Town district

• A man known only as 'C- Dog.'

• Kenroy Lindo, otherwise called 'Duppy.'

• A man known only as 'Tennasaw.'

• A man known only as 'LA.'

These men are said to frequent several areas in the parish to include Comfort district, Milk River, Gravel Hill and York Town.

Additionally, anyone who may be able to assist the police in locating any of these persons are being asked to contact the investigators at 876-986-2208, Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.