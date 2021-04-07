Five local referees to officiate at Gold Cup this year

Five local referees to officiate at Gold Cup this yearWednesday, April 07, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) says a record five local referees have been selected to officiate at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup starting July 10 in the United States.
According to the JFF, among the five will be one female, Jassett Kerr-Wilson, who will be creating history as one of two female assistant referees to stand in this competition for the first time. The second female will be from the USA, the Federation said.
Meanwhile, the JFF noted that the male officials selected are referees Daneon Parchment and Oshane Nation accompanied by assistants Nicholas Anderson and OJay Duhaney. The JFF added that both Parchment and Nation completed the Video Assistant Referees training in Costa Rica last weekend.
They will now be involved in a hectic preparatory programme both locally and internationally, the Federation said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy