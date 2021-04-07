Five local referees to officiate at Gold Cup this year

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) says a record five local referees have been selected to officiate at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup starting July 10 in the United States.

According to the JFF, among the five will be one female, Jassett Kerr-Wilson, who will be creating history as one of two female assistant referees to stand in this competition for the first time. The second female will be from the USA, the Federation said.

Meanwhile, the JFF noted that the male officials selected are referees Daneon Parchment and Oshane Nation accompanied by assistants Nicholas Anderson and OJay Duhaney. The JFF added that both Parchment and Nation completed the Video Assistant Referees training in Costa Rica last weekend.

They will now be involved in a hectic preparatory programme both locally and internationally, the Federation said.