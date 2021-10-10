Five more COVID-19 deaths, 221 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 221 new COVID-19 cases and on Saturday, bringing the overall infection total to 86,126.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 118 females and 103 males with ages ranging from 62 days to 96 years.

The cases were recorded in Clarendon (18), Hanover (10), Kingston and St Andrew (70), Manchester (6), Portland (12), St Ann (2), St Catherine (28), St Elizabeth (3), St James (33), St Mary (7), St Thomas (12), Trelawny (8) and Westmoreland (12).

Meanwhile, five more deaths were recorded bringing the virus death toll to 2,000.

The deceased are:

A 52-year-old female from Trelawny.

A 72-year-old male from St. Thomas.

A 79-year-old female from KSA.

A 43-year-old female from St Catherine.

A 70-year-old male from St Ann.

The deaths occurred between September 11 and October 8.

In the meantime, 200 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 54,295.

Currently, 429 people are hospitalised, 30 of which are critically ill. Fifty-three are severely ill and 90 are moderately ill.

There are 29,245 confirmed active COVID-19 cases on the island.