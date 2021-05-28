Five more J'cans advance in NCAA

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Five more Jamaicans secured their spots in the NCAA Division One outdoors track and field championships between late Wednesday and early on yesterday's second day of the regional championships that are being held in Florida and Texas respectively.

Yesterday, Nayoka Clunis of the University of Tennessee in the women's hammer throw in the East Regional in Jacksonville, Florida and Taisha Pryce of Kansas State University (KSU) in the women's long jump in the West Regional in College Station, Texas added their names to the list.

Late Wednesday, Kyle Mitchell of Liberty University in the men's shot put at the East Regional and Jullane Walker of KSU and O'Brien Wasome of the University of Texas in the men's long jump in the West Regional joined Carey McLeod of the University of Tennessee who was the first qualifier from the men's long jump in the East Regional.

On today's third day a number of other Jamaican athletes will start their quest for places in the national championships to be held at the University of Oregon next month.

Clayton Brown of the University of Florida will compete in the men's high jump in the East Regional, Roje Stona of Clemson and Travis Robinson of the University of Albany in the men's discus throw; while there will be five men in the triple jump- McLeod of Tennessee, Brown of Florida, Owayne Owens of the University of Virginia, Andre Douglas of Campbell University and Malik Cunningham of Villanova University.

In the West Regional, Asani Hylton of Stephen F Austin University in the high jump; Phillipe Barnett of the University of Minnesota in the discus throw and four men in the triple jump- Jordan Scott of the University of Southern California; O'Brien Wasome of Texas; Safin Wills of Texas Tech and Terol Wilson of the University of Nebraska.

Yesterday, Clunis, who had qualified in three events, placed seventh in the hammer throw with 64.99m for seventh overall while Pryce was fourth in the long jump with a wind-aided 6.73m (2.3m/s).

Late Wednesday, Mitchell placed sixth in the East Regional in the men's shot put with 19.20m but his teammate Warren Barrett (17.60) and Florida State's Sanjae Lawrence (17.51) failed to advance.

KSU's Walker was ninth in the West men's long jump with a wind aided 7.72m (2.1m/s) and Wasome was 11th with 7.68m (1.4m/s) on his final jump.

Wills just missed qualifying as he was 13th with a wind-aided 7.64 m(2.6m/s).

On Wednesday, nine athletes advanced to the second round of their events that will be held today, while two more also advanced yesterday to second rounds on Saturday.

Leonardo Ledgister of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi had the fastest qualifying time in the men's 400m hurdles in the West Regional with 49.68 seconds.

Former St Jago High athlete Leon Clarke of Mississippi State ran 1 minute 48.81seconds in the 800m, seventh best overall; Phillip Lemonious of the University of Arkansas ran a personal best 13.58 seconds (1.6m/s) in the 110m hurdles and was fifth overall and Xavier Nairne of the University of Oregon book the last spot in the men's 100m in the West Regional after he ran a wind-aided 10.37 seconds (2.8m/s).

Karayme Bartley of Texas Tech ran a wind-aided 20.70 seconds (2.1m/s) in the men's 200m and was accompanied by Jevaughn Powell of the University of Texas-El Paso (UTEP) who ran 20.91 seconds (1.3m/s).

Sean Bailey of UTEP was the second fastest in the 400m after he ran 45.65 seconds, while Wayne Lawrence of the University of Iowa ran 46.34 seconds to also qualify, while Demar Francis of South Dakota and Jeremy Farr of Arkansas just missed the cut.

Ackeen Colley of the University of Western Illinois made progress in the 800m after he ran 1:49.69 seconds.

Yesterday, Kiara Grant of Norfolk State-11.38 seconds (1.4m/s)- and Shiann Hyde of Florida State- 11.48 (2.2m/s)- both advanced in the East Regional women's 100m, while Virginia's Kayla Bonnick, finished 15th and missed the cut by one spot, despite running a personal best 11.51 seconds (1,6m/s).

Rosealee Cooper of Mississippi State- 12.93 seconds (2.1m/s) and Trishauna Hemmings of Clemson University -13.10 seconds (1.5m/s), also advanced in the 100m hurdles.

