Five of 15 Rainforest lobster fishermen die at sea

Five of 15 Rainforest lobster fishermen die at seaFriday, July 16, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— OBSERVER ONLINE sources have confirmed that five of the fifteen crew members who were onboard the Falling Star lobster fishing vessel all died at sea.
The source said that four of the men went down with the vessel and died, after it made a sudden rollover 30 miles west of Pedro Bank.
The 11 remaining crew members, including the captain of the Falling Star, boarded a skiff. At some point while they were floating around, the captain died and had to be thrown overboard.
The ten men who were rescued on Thursday by a commercial ship that had left Kingston for Guatemala are receiving medical attention.
Read - 10 of 15 missing Honduran crew members rescued
Falling Star was part of a fleet being operated by Jamaican company Rainforest. The vessel was returning from dry-docking/routine maintenance overseas when it ceased sending tracking signals on the afternoon of July 6.
Jason Cross
