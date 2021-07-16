Five people charged in murder of 65-y-o Trelawny man

Five people charged in murder of 65-y-o Trelawny manFriday, July 16, 2021
TRELAWNY, Jamaica— Detectives assigned to the Trelawny Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) have arrested and charged five people in relation to the July 12 murder of 65-year-old Glenford Henry.
The police said that charged with murder are: 35-year-old Ferion Smart, a tiler, of Eltham View, Spanish Town, St Catherine; 35-year-old Anthony Gibbs, otherwise called 'Short Boss' and 'Webster' of Bounty Hall, Trelawny; 27-year-old Christopher Morrison, a farmer; 31-year-old Alika Morrison, otherwise called 'Nicky'; and 60-year-old Victor Morrison, of Kitchen Crescent, Wakefield in the parish.
The police said that Alika Morrison was also charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
Lawmen said that citizens heard explosions about 8:05 am, and summoned them.
When the police arrived Henry was seen with gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Christopher Morrison, Gibbs and Smart surrendered to the police, the lawmen reported.
Further investigations led to the arrest of Victor Morrison, while Alika Morrison was arrested during an operation conducted in Wakefied, Trelawny; a Colt pistol with three .45 cartridges was recovered in the operation.
