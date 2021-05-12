Champs 2021: Five schools book spots in girls 4x100 relays

Champs 2021: Five schools book spots in girls 4x100 relaysWednesday, May 12, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Five schools led by defending champions Edwin Allen High have booked their places in all four girls 4x100 metre finals to be run on Saturday's final day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics Championships after this morning's qualification rounds.
All of the major contenders with the exception of former champions Holmwood Technical have booked their spots by finishing in the top eight on times.
Edwin Allen High, Hydel High, St Jago, Vere Technical and St Catherine High are through to the finals to be run on Saturday afternoon.
Holmwood Technical will miss the Class 2 final but will be represented in the other three.
Edwin Allen leads the qualifiers in Class 1 after running 45.64 seconds in the heats, followed by Holmwood Technical's 45,76 seconds, Hydel's 45.88 seconds, St Jago's 46.18 seconds and Vere Technical's 46.24 seconds.
The Hydel Class 2 team clocked 46.08 seconds to win their heat, Edwin Allen was next fastest with 46.20 seconds, with Immaculate Conception- 47.35 seconds and St Catherine High-47.40 seconds.
Hydel led Class 3 qualifying with 47.14 seconds, followed by Vere Technical-47.27 seconds, Holmwood Technical-47.56 seconds and Edwin Allen- 47.66 seconds.
Edwin Allen led Class 4 with 47.80 seconds, followed by Vere Technical- 49.14 seconds, Hydel High- 49.26 seconds and St Catherine High-49.77 seconds.
Paul A Reid
