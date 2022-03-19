Five shot and injured close to Denham Town police station in a ZOSO

Five shot and injured close to Denham Town police station in a ZOSOSaturday, March 19, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Five people were shot and injured on Albert Street in Denham Town in Western Kingston about 2:30 Saturday afternoon.
OBSERVER ONLINE understands that the incident took place in the vicinity of the Denham police station.
The injured persons were reportedly along Market Street conversing when they were pounced upon by a group of men armed with handguns who opened gunfire at them. They reportedly ran into the Denham Town Police Station where they were assisted to the Kingston Public Hospital by the police. They are currently being treated and are said to be in stable conditions.
The location of this incident falls within the Zones of Special Operations.
More details to come.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy