Five shot and injured close to Denham Town police station in a ZOSO

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Five people were shot and injured on Albert Street in Denham Town in Western Kingston about 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that the incident took place in the vicinity of the Denham police station.

The injured persons were reportedly along Market Street conversing when they were pounced upon by a group of men armed with handguns who opened gunfire at them. They reportedly ran into the Denham Town Police Station where they were assisted to the Kingston Public Hospital by the police. They are currently being treated and are said to be in stable conditions.

The location of this incident falls within the Zones of Special Operations.

More details to come.