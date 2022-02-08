Five wanted men captured in Kingston West

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Five men who were wanted in connection to several serious crimes committed within the Kingston Western Division have been captured by police over the last two weeks, according to reports from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

They have been identified as:

28-year-old Rushane Samuels, otherwise called 'Son Son', of McKenzie Drive, Kingston 14. He has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of shooting with intent. He was also featured on the JCF's Wanted Wednesday Campaign in 2021.

27-year-old Romario Powell, otherwise called 'Rory' and 'Worry Dem', of no fixed address. He was charged jointly with Samuels with two counts of murder and two counts of shooting with Intent.

24-year-old Jermaine Brown, otherwise called 'Do the Maths', of Pink Lane, Kingston 14. He was charged with escaping custody.

21-year-old Jermaine Barham, otherwise called 'Price Right', of Fourth Street, Trench Town, Kingston 12. He was charged with rape and burglary.

24-year-old Collin Townsend, otherwise called 'Jo Jo', of Jones Town, Kingston 12. He was charged with rape.

“The police continue to crack down on guns, gunmen and gangs as surge operational activities result in the capture of wanted men and the seizure of illegal weapons,” the JCF said.

Meanwhile, the police are asking citizens with information on criminal activities to contact the Police Emergency Communication Centre at 119, Crime Stop at 311, Operation Kingfish at 811 or the nearest police station.