Five-month-old baby among several people who have died from COVID

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC)— A five-month-old baby is among several people in a number of Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries who have died from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours.

In Guyana, the Ministry of Health said that the five-month-old female baby was among three people, including a 79- year-old fully vaccinated man who succumbed to the virus.

The ministry said that as of Thursday the death toll is 706 and that the three patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions.

It said Guyana has seen 241 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 29,072. There are 35 patients in the ICU, 164 in institutional isolation, 3,347 in home isolation, and 18 in institutional quarantine. The number of people who have recovered is 24,820.

In Barbados, the death toll jumped by three to 57 after three men, ages 51, 73 and 93, all unvaccinated, succumbed to the virus.

The health authorities said that 48 males and 62 females are the island's latest COVID-19 cases from 1,787 tests on Thursday.

Of these 110 new cases, 30 people are under the age of 18, and the remaining 80 are 18 years and older. There are 850 people in isolation.

Barbados has recorded 6,358 cases, comprising 3,177 males and 3,181 females.

In the Bahamas, the death toll surpassed 500 on Thursday, after 22 additional COVID-19 deaths were confirmed, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health.

The authorities said that 13 of those individuals were women between the ages of 32 and 99 and the remaining nine individuals were men between the ages of 40 and 77.

The COVID-19 death count now stands at 504.

Twenty-nine deaths are under investigation and 108 non-COVID-19 deaths have been reported since March 2020.

The country has recorded 107 additional recoveries and there are 1,662 active cases.

The Bahamas reported just over 20,000 positive cases in the last 17 months. As of Thursday, 176 cases were hospitalised.

In Trinidad and Tobago, eight new deaths were registered on Friday including five males.

The Ministry of Health said that the death toll since March last year is 1, 405 and that there are 219 positive cases, with 3, 986 being active.

It said that there have been 48, 183 positive cases with 42,752 people having recorded.

There are 269 patients in hospital, 142 in state sanctioned quarantine facilities and 3, 432 at home.