Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for southern-central, eastern parishes

KINGSTON, Jamaica –The Office of Disaster Preparedness & Emergency Management (ODPEM) is advising that a Flash Flood Warning is still in effect for southern-central and eastern parishes in Jamaica as Tropical Storm Ida brings heavy rainfall and flash flooding across the island.

“ODPEM continues to urge citizens to be alert as the Meteorological Service of Jamaica has advised that A Flash Flood Warning is still in effect for low-lying and flood prone areas of St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon and Manchester,” the agency said.

The ODPEM release added that a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for low-lying and flood-prone areas of Westmoreland, Hanover, St James, Trelawny, St Ann and St Elizabeth until 5:00 pm Friday. The ODPEM says it continues to monitor the situation as Ida moves about 426 kilometres northwestern of Negril.

The centre of the storm is expected to move away from the Cayman Islands this morning, pass near or over the Isle of Youth and western Cuba later today, then move over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico tonight and Saturday. All parish Emergency Operation Centres have been activated or are on alert. There are no shelters activated at present.