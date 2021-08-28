Flash flood warning discontinued for all parishes

Flash flood warning discontinued for all parishesSaturday, August 28, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service has discontinued the flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes effective immediately.
This comes as the newly developed Hurricane Ina moves away from the island and towards Mexico where it is expected to move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Saturday and over the north central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday.
Ida is then expected to make landfall along the US northern Gulf coast within the hurricane warning area by late Sunday or early Monday, then move through portions of Louisiana or western Mississippi later on Monday.
Rapid strengthening is forecast during the next 24 to 36 hours and Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday. Weakening is expected after Ida makes landfall.
Meanwhile, the Met service said a high pressure ridge now builds across Jamaica, noting that satellite imagery and radar reports indicated a decrease in shower activity over the last several hours, with a gradual return to improved weather conditions across the island.
The forecast is for partly cloudy and windy conditions across the island.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy