Flash flood warning discontinued for all parishes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service has discontinued the flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes effective immediately.

This comes as the newly developed Hurricane Ina moves away from the island and towards Mexico where it is expected to move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Saturday and over the north central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday.

Ida is then expected to make landfall along the US northern Gulf coast within the hurricane warning area by late Sunday or early Monday, then move through portions of Louisiana or western Mississippi later on Monday.

Rapid strengthening is forecast during the next 24 to 36 hours and Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday. Weakening is expected after Ida makes landfall.

Meanwhile, the Met service said a high pressure ridge now builds across Jamaica, noting that satellite imagery and radar reports indicated a decrease in shower activity over the last several hours, with a gradual return to improved weather conditions across the island.

The forecast is for partly cloudy and windy conditions across the island.