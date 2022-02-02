Flash flood warning for St Ann, St Mary, Portland and St Catherine

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Meteorological Service of Jamaica says a flash flood warning is now in effect for low-lying and flood-prone areas of St Ann, St Mary, Portland and St Catherine.

The Met Service said forecast models project more rainfall for sections of the island on Wednesday.

Sections of St Mary and St Ann took a major battering Monday night as heavy rains, which lashed the parishes for several hours into Tuesday morning, resulted in major flooding.

High floodwaters and damaged roads kept vehicles off the roads.

Residents in Port Maria said the heavy rains resulted in the Otram River overflowing its banks and flooding sections of