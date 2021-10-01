Fleetwood Jamaica delivers care packages to frontline workers

ST THOMAS, Jamaica— Over 300 full- and part-time frontline workers at the Princess Margaret Hospital in St Thomas recently received care packages, thanks to a corporate outreach partnership spearheaded by Fleetwood Jamaica Limited.

According to a statement from the company, the donations were part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

CEO of the Princess Margaret Hospital, Melecia Linton said, “I am sure that this donation from Fleetwood Jamaica Limited and its partners will go a long way in helping our staff members to feel appreciated.”

“The pandemic has caused an immense strain on our staff and services, and we've been seeing signs of fatigue and burnout in so many. We're hopeful that this show of appreciation for all their hard work will help to renew them and motivate them to continue leading the fight against this pandemic,” she said.

The care packages included chicken from Jamaica Broilers; hand sanitisers from J Wray & Nephew Foundation, baked goods and snacks from Purity Bakery, HoneyBun and Jamaica Biscuit Company, sanitary products from Woman's Touch, food and drink items from Grace Foods, juices from Tradewinds Citrus and laundry products from Orion Manufacturing; a branch of Fleetwood Jamaica Limited.

Sagicor, Millennium Paving Stones, Double Deuce Jamaica and Norsai Enterprise also supported the initiative with cash donations to help procure additional items for the packages.

Richard Coe, Managing Director of Fleetwood Manufacturing Limited, said, “we wanted to show our appreciation for all the hard work our frontline workers in the healthcare system have been doing during this very challenging period. We knew it was only fitting that we lead the charge to give back to them in any way possible.''

He added: ''We wanted to start with the doctors, nurses, porters, and other hospital staff in the parish of St Thomas because it's home to many of our staff and our factory operations. So, we're happy that we were able to bring together several of our corporate partners across the island and other local businesses in St Thomas to support this initiative, and we're truly thankful for all their support,” he added.