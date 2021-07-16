Flemmings nets game-winner, Reggae Boyz beat Guadeloupe

Flemmings nets game-winner, Reggae Boyz beat GuadeloupeFriday, July 16, 2021
ORLANDO, Florida – Junior Flemmings scored the game-winning goal in the 87th minute as Jamaica came from behind to beat Guadeloupe in their Gold Cup encounter at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Friday.
The win made it two from as many games for the Reggae Boyz and put them atop Group C with a maximum six points, with Costa Rica and Suriname set to play their second games later Friday.
Guadeloupe was first to get on the scoreboard, through an own goal after the ball deflected off defender Amarr'i Bell and beat custodian Andre Blake at the near post.
The Reggae Boyz equalized 10 minutes later through Corey Burke before Flemmings found the game-winner late in the game through stellar individual effort.
