Flemmings revels in match-winning goal for Jamaica

ORLANDO, Florida — Junior Flemmings is over the moon after his late goal that gave Jamaica's Reggae Boyz a 2-1 win over Guadeloupe in their Group C match of the Concacaf Gold Cup on Friday night here.

In the Exploria Stadium contest, the Jamaicans were rattled by a fourth minute own goal by Amari'i Bell, but Jamaica equalised courtesy of a 14th-minute strike by Cory Burke to set up a desperate showdown for the winner.

And the match-winner came in the 87th minute when Flemmings, the Birmingham Legion attacker, glided by three Guadeloupe defenders before firing firmly through the legs of goalkeeper Yohann Thuram with the left boot.

Jamaica and Costa Rica, with six points each, have progressed to the quarterfinals. Both will meet on Tuesday to determine group honours.

Like Jamaica, the Central Americans were 2-1 winners over Suriname in the second match of Friday's double-header.

Suriname and Guadeloupe remain winless after two matches.

Flemmings, 25, was on Friday night celebrating his first Gold Cup goal.

“This is a great feeling, especially for me, to score a goal of this magnitude and in this competition that gets us to the next level, which could definitely decide our future in this competition.

“So, this is huge, not only for me, but my teammates, staff and everyone who is on board,” said.

Flemmings, who was introduced into the slugfest after replacing Michael Hector in the 61st minute, recaptured the moments when he came close to scoring and when he eventually delivered the coup de grace.

“As you could see a couple minutes before [the goal] I had a shot, but there were about three or four bodies that blocked that one. Then I made up my mind that the next one I am going to fake, and then I put it on my left and just executed,” he said.

Flemmings, the former Jamaica College standout, was scoring his third goal for the senior Reggae Boyz, having earlier distinguished himself at the Under-17 and Under-20 levels for the country.

The former Tivoli Gardens FC player has had his most productive spell playing the USA, when he starred for United Soccer League Phoenix rising, scoring 29 goals in 43 matches between 2019-2020.

Sean Williams