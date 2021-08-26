WATCH — Flooding in Mandeville and Alligator Pond

WATCH — Flooding in Mandeville and Alligator PondThursday, August 26, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Heavy and persistent rain have left several roads in Mandeville flooded.
The situation has caused problems for a number of people in the central Jamaica town, including the occupants of a Toyota motor car who had to abandon the vehicle after trying to maneuver a flooded section of Bonitto Crescent.
Meanwhile, at least 10 households are now marooned on Harriott Meadows as the only access road to their homes is flooded.
Over on deCarteret Road, a section of the main road, in the vicinity of the Belair High School, is flooded.
Also, despite millions being spent to address drainage problems on Villa Road, there was flooding at a section of the roadway which resulted in staff at a warehouse along the thoroughfare being stranded.
In addition to this, sections of Levy Lane have been inundated with water and traffic lights at two sections of Caledonia Road are not functional.
Meanwhile, in the south, Omar Robinson, a resident of Alligator Pond told OBSERVER ONLINE that the Coast Road which leads to Clarendon has been flooded.
- Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy