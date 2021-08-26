WATCH — Flooding in Mandeville and Alligator Pond

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Heavy and persistent rain have left several roads in Mandeville flooded.

The situation has caused problems for a number of people in the central Jamaica town, including the occupants of a Toyota motor car who had to abandon the vehicle after trying to maneuver a flooded section of Bonitto Crescent.

Meanwhile, at least 10 households are now marooned on Harriott Meadows as the only access road to their homes is flooded.



Over on deCarteret Road, a section of the main road, in the vicinity of the Belair High School, is flooded.



Also, despite millions being spent to address drainage problems on Villa Road, there was flooding at a section of the roadway which resulted in staff at a warehouse along the thoroughfare being stranded.



In addition to this, sections of Levy Lane have been inundated with water and traffic lights at two sections of Caledonia Road are not functional.



Meanwhile, in the south, Omar Robinson, a resident of Alligator Pond told OBSERVER ONLINE that the Coast Road which leads to Clarendon has been flooded.



- Kasey Williams