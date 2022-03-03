Florida Governor scolds students for wearing masks: 'It's ridiculous'

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday scolded a group of high school students for wearing masks, calling the COVID-19 safety protocol "ridiculous".



According to the Washington Post, DeSantis was speaking at a news conference when he noticed that high school students who were serving as a backdrop to his remarks wearing the face-covering and told them to remove it.



"You do not have to wear those masks. Please take them off. Honestly, it's not doing anything. We've got to stop with this COVID theater. So if you want to wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous," DeSantis said in video taken by WFLA, Tampa's NBC station.



The Washington Post article said DeSantis's comments were immediately spread on social media with millions of people having already viewed the footage on Twitter.



Critics in that space said it was "hypocritical for DeSantis to push students to take off their masks when he prides himself on supporting “choice” and being the governor of the 'freedom state'."



Addison Davis, superintendent of Hillsborough County Public Schools, issued a statement saying that "as always, our students should be valued and celebrated" and that it is a "student and parent's choice to protect their health in a way they feel most appropriate."



The Washington Post said DeSantis has been decidedly anti-mask for much of the pandemic, taking steps last year to block school districts from issuing mask mandates and going as far as withholding state funds from districts that defied his orders not to impose masking requirements. He recently said that parents should be given the power to sue school districts if their child was “illegally forced-masked this year.”



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week eased recommendations on mask-wearing for much of the US "in an attempt to allow individuals to assess personal risk based on their health status and conditions in their community, including case counts and hospital admissions and capacity," the Washington Post article read.