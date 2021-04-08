Florida sues government to start cruise ships

Florida sues government to start cruise shipsThursday, April 08, 2021
MIAMI, Florida (AP) — The state of Florida has filed a lawsuit against the federal government to demand cruise ships start sailing.
Republican Governor Ron DeSantis says the no-sail order is outdated and hurts the state because the industry generates billions for the economy. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines last week for companies on how to respond in the event of coronavirus cases but has not lifted its no-sail order.
The CDC shut down sailing last year when several coronavirus outbreaks were tied to ships worldwide. DeSantis says cruising has resumed in much of the world, forcing Americans to fly to other ports.
