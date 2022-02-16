Florida woman accused of using PPP loan to hire hitman

Florida woman accused of using PPP loan to hire hitmanWednesday, February 16, 2022
FLORIDA, United States— A Florida woman who was reportedly given a US $15,000 federal payroll protection (PPP) loan last April, has been accused of using the money to hire a hitman to kill a TSA agent.
Jasmine Martinez, 33, reportedly received the loan on April 20, 2021, two weeks before a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt shot Le'Shonte Jones to death as she walked to her apartment building with her 3-year-old daughter, the Miami-Dade police said in an arrest warrant dated February 9.
Jones, 24, was a Transportation Security Administration employee at Miami International Airport.
Martinez reportedly made withdrawals from her bank account totalling more than $10,000 in the days before the killing, the police said.
Martinez, who has denied any involvement in the slaying, allegedly nursed a long-standing grudge against Jones after several negative interactions, according to detectives.
Miami-Dade police last week also announced the arrest of Javon Carter, an ex-convict who they believe to be the hitman.
Martinez was arrested, along with Carter and a third man, Romiel Robinson, earlier this month.
Martinez and Robinson were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the killing of Jones.
Carter was charged with first-degree murder and the attempted murder of Jones's daughter, who was grazed by bullets in the attack, the police said.
