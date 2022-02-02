Flow, JPS partner with Gov't on roll-out of national broadband programme — Vaz

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government will be partnering with the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) in the roll-out of its broadband infrastructure.

Specifically, JPS will be granting access to its utility pole network for the running of aerial fibre.

“This permission was received last week and already JPS and the NWA [National Works Agency] are in discussions regarding the manner in which the works will be executed,” said the Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Daryl Vaz. He was speaking in the House of Representatives on Tuesday where he gave an update on several projects under his area of responsibility.

He informed that tenders have also been issued for contractors to erect these cables in the parishes of St Catherine, Clarendon, Manchester and Westmoreland.

“While the tender process for some contractors is complete, the responses to other tenders are currently being evaluated with a view to completing the tender process in short order,” Vaz said.

The minister told the House that discussions are currently underway with telecommunications company Flow Jamaica to provide free access to two dark fibre strands on the north coast, to supply end to end access from the St James Municipal Corporation to the St Ann Municipal Corporation; the St Ann Municipal Corporation to the St Mary Municipal Corporation; the St Mary Municipal Corporation to the Portland Municipal Corporation; and the Portland Municipal Corporation to the St Thomas Municipal Corporation.

“Flow has remained consistent in its support of the execution of the national broadband initiative, I am therefore optimistic that the outcome of these negotiations will be quite favourable,” Vaz stated.

The roll out of the national broadband initiative is a collaboration involving the Science, Energy and Technology Ministry, the Ministry of Education and Youth and the NWA. It aims to connect over 900 educational institutions to the government's network through a tiered system, thus facilitating access to faster internet speeds for teachers and students in schools.